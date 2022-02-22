Advertisement

Denmark officials ask to see Copenhagen Fire Department’s books

Denmark officials ask to see Copenhagen Fire Department’s books.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The Town of Denmark wants to see the Copenhagen Volunteer Fire Department’s accounts to make sure money it gives to the department is where it’s supposed to be.

It comes after a recent audit of the fire department showed some money was “unaccounted for.”

Denmark gives the department $24,000 a year for a “truck fund.”

At a town meeting Monday night, reps from the fire department told the board the money has been returned to the truck fund, saying that fund now sits at roughly $99,000.

“I’ve seen numbers in the last year that are as low as 51,000 and as high as 75, knowing that we should’ve had a $24,000 deposit,” town Supervisor Scott Doyle said.. “So, it should be 99.”

Fire officials told the town board they would get them a statement on the numbers as early as Thursday.

The town is also sending a letter to Copenhagen asking for training records from the fire department.

Copenhagen Mayor Mark Souva says they should be able to provide those.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This scene is from a video sent by a neighbor taken during the Saturday arrest of Michael Snow,...
Neighbors tell of dramatic end to fatal shooting manhunt
A college student was fatally shot Friday just off-campus at SUNY Potsdam.
Police: witnesses heard 3 shots fired from car, SUNY student fled before collapsing, search for gun underway
Michael J. Snow, 31, of Massena has been charged in fatal Potsdam shooting.
Suspect in custody in the fatal shooting of Elizabeth Howell
Fire destroyed a barn on DeKalb Kelly Road in the town of DeKalb
Firefighters battle 3 different blazes Sunday in St. Lawrence County
The gray Honda Civic Michael Snow is believed to have driven bearing NY registration KVE2731.
State Police are asking the public for information in the murder of Elizabeth Howell

Latest News

Denmark officials ask to see Copenhagen Fire Department’s books
WWNY Your Turn: feedback on student’s murder, heating bills & short-term rental tax
WWNY Carthage toddler battling rare cancer
WWNY Carthage restaurant gets new lease on life