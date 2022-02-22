Denmark officials ask to see Copenhagen Fire Department’s books.

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The Town of Denmark wants to see the Copenhagen Volunteer Fire Department’s accounts to make sure money it gives to the department is where it’s supposed to be.

It comes after a recent audit of the fire department showed some money was “unaccounted for.”

Denmark gives the department $24,000 a year for a “truck fund.”

At a town meeting Monday night, reps from the fire department told the board the money has been returned to the truck fund, saying that fund now sits at roughly $99,000.

“I’ve seen numbers in the last year that are as low as 51,000 and as high as 75, knowing that we should’ve had a $24,000 deposit,” town Supervisor Scott Doyle said.. “So, it should be 99.”

Fire officials told the town board they would get them a statement on the numbers as early as Thursday.

The town is also sending a letter to Copenhagen asking for training records from the fire department.

Copenhagen Mayor Mark Souva says they should be able to provide those.

