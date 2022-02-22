Donald Darwin Nuffer, 80, of Watertown

Donald Darwin Nuffer, 80, 940 Washington St., went to his eternal rest on February 20, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Donald Darwin Nuffer, 80, 940 Washington St., went to his eternal rest on February 20, 2022.

Born July 23, 1941 to Darwin Nuffer & Agnes Effley Nuffer, Don attended and graduated from Lowville Academy in 1959, where he was a cross country runner. He served in the US Army from 1963 till 1965. Don married Patricia Zollo on September 16, 1967. Don was a grocery store manager for the Grand Union in Mexico, Booneville, Adams, and Alexandria Bay, NY. Following the closure of the Grand Union in this area, he became an insurance salesman, and he was also a blackjack dealer in Mississippi for 12 years. He enjoyed finding small diners to eat at in the area, was an avid bowler in his younger years and was a sports enthusiast.

Surviving are his son, Charles (Joy) Nuffer, Rodman, NY, daughters, Tammy (Mark) Stroisch, Eagle River, AK, Ann Clement, Adams, NY, grandchildren Travis (Kierstin) Nuffer, Joshua Nuffer, Benjamin Nuffer, Michelle (Ryan) McNeely, Kyle (Nicole) Taylor, Brandon Clement, Brooke Clement, great grandchildren Riley McNeely, Orin McNeely and Aiden Taylor, brother Michael (Lori) Nuffer, sister-in-law, Bertha (Lynn) Turner and many nieces & nephews whom he loved dearly.

Don was predeceased by his wife Patricia, parents Darwin Nuffer and Agnes Nuffer, brothers Jake Nuffer, Richard Nuffer, sister Beverly Harris and sister-in-law Ann Nuffer.

A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion in Adams, NY at 2 pm, Saturday, February 26, 2022. Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601. The family would like to thank the staff at Samaritan Keep Home for their wonderful care of our father. Arrangements are being handled by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.