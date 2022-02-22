Elizabeth Howell’s family thanks community for outpouring of support

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Days after SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell was gunned down near campus, her family wants to express gratitude for the outpouring of support.

In a short, emotional phone conversation with 7 News Tuesday, Howell’s father, Joe, said he wants people to know this:

“We are very appreciative of all the events and memorials that are going on in Potsdam and thank everyone for their good wishes and prayers.”

At Elizabeth Howell’s high school, they are grieving her loss as well. The Brewster School District said its thoughts and prayers are with her family, and added, “Beth is one of our own and all of our hearts are broken. She will always be a Brewster Bear!”

The school district will be making plans to honor Howell’s memory once winter break ends.

At SUNY Potsdam, a musical gathering will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hosmer Hall to remember and pay respects to Howell, a music education student and cellist in the university’s Crane Symphony Orchestra.

It will not be a traditional memorial concert, but will offer students chances for more impromptu music making in memoriam.

7 News obtained court papers in the case against 31-year-old Michael Snow, the man accused of murdering Howell. However, there was no new information about what happened.

The brief criminal complaint merely lists the charge of second-degree murder, which is murder with intention. Other information contained, such as the time and place and that a firearm was used, was already known.

State police said their investigation is ongoing.

A statement state police sent in response to a 7 News inquiry said, “There are a lot of unknowns regarding circumstances of the case.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.