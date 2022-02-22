Gordon P. Hurlbert, 84, formerly of Watertown

Gordon P. Hurlbert, 84, a Moon Township resident since August of 1973, passed away peacefully at Allegheny General Hospital on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, with his children by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

MOON TOWNSHIP, New York (WWNY) - Gordon P. Hurlbert, 84, a Moon Township resident since August of 1973, passed away peacefully at Allegheny General Hospital on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, with his children by his side.

Gordon was born in Watertown, NY on December 28, 1937, one of four children to the late Frank and Virginia (Bragger) Hurlbert.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Constance “Connie or CJ” (McIntosh) Hurlbert; his son Gordon V. Hurlbert; his brother and sister-in-law Edward and Donna Hurlbert.

Gordon is survived by his two devoted children Hollyjo Hurlbert and Van Scott (Elia) Hurlbert; two grandchildren Miguel and Jazmin; two sisters Dani LaClair and Lucille (Jerry) Frank.

Gordon retired in 1999 from U.S. Airways after 39 years of service working his way to lead inspector. Gordon proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1959. He was a member of IAM District 141, Lodge 1976, and Sharon Community Presbyterian Church. His children remember him as an avid hiker, nature enthusiast, animal lover, extremely knowledgeable on many subjects, creative in his problem-solving skills, the man with the answers, Mr. Fix-Anything, artistic, always doodling on everything and a very loving and caring father.

Memorial Visitation Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 3 PM until time of service at 4 PM at Copeland’s Moon Township, 981 Brodhead Rd. Burial will occur later in the spring at Union Cemetery, Adams Center, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

