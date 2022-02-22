Advertisement

Hemp farmers can now apply for license to grow cannabis

Marijuana in New York state
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - A new law paves the way for hemp farmers to start growing cannabis this spring.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Tuesday that creates a conditional cannabis cultivation license.

The governor says it allows farmers to start growing marijuana this year in preparation for when adults can buy the substance through retail shops.

The conditional license allows farmers to grow marijuana for up to two years after it’s issued.

Both outdoor and indoor cultivations are allowed, but limited to one acre outside and 25,000 square feet inside.

To qualify, a grower must have been an authorized hemp research partner for the Department of Agriculture and Markets and cultivating hemp for its non-intoxicating content for at least two of the past four years.

