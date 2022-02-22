Highlights & scores: Massena vs. Malone in boys' & girls' hoops.

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Massena and Malone met in both the boys’ and girls’ Section X Class A Championship games at SUNY Potsdam Monday night.

In the girls’ contest, Malone’s Chloe LaBelle launches an 18-footer for the game’s first basket.

Faith Halliday on the turnover and breakaway. She ties the game at 2-2.

Claire Poupore sends up a floater off the dribble. Huskies are again up by 2.

Joey Abrantes buries the 3-pointer that launches a Red Raiders’ run.

Tori Jacobs to Abrantes from the opposite wing for 3. Massena is up 10-4.

Chase Gladding finds Jacobs for the chippy under the hoop.

Meghan Firnstein goes coast-to-coast for 2.

Massena set the tone with a 19-6 first quarter, en route to a 52-38 win over Malone, clinching the Section X Class A crown.

It’s the Lady Raiders’ first title in four years.

On the boys’ side, both teams on fire from the start.

Malone’s Gunvir Johal has the opening 3-pointer.

Colin Patterson counters beyond the arc for Massena.

Out of the scrum, Evan Dumas floats the bucket.

Taylor Mitchell joins the 3-ball barrage. Massena is up 6-5.

Zendann Poirier from the corner. He scores another 3.

Mitchell again from outside the arc - is good.

Patterson to the rack. He gets the bucket and the conventional 3.

Poirier with the bank.

Patterson with another long ball for 3.

Luke Greco beats the first-quarter buzzer for 3 more.

But after a 3-point lead at the half, Malone outscored Massena 16-8 in the third quarter to take command.

They went on to beat the Raiders 65-50 and win their fourth-straight Section X Class A championship.

