Hospital visitation rules take toll on patients’ loved ones

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As COVID infections drop across the state, hospitals have needed to start to adjust their visitation policies. However, the ever changing rules have left some confused on what’s required to see their loved ones in a time of need.

“I think people understand that we’re not trying to isolate people, but to keep people healthy. We want to keep our staff healthy; we want to keep our patients healthy,” said Dr. Michael Seidman, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.

Keeping staff and patients healthy while allowing for the visitation of loved ones has been a difficult balance for hospitals during the pandemic - a balancing act that has taken its toll on those trying to visit family.

“My daughter suffered a stroke on February 14 and was taken to the local hospital and then transferred to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse where they only allow one designated visitor, which is her husband,” said Shawna Galloway.

Because of Upstate University Hospital’s current policies, Galloway has only been able to visit her daughter through Zoom video calls.

“It’s not quite the same, you can’t hug your child, you can’t hold their hand. You can’t have that personal connection,” she said.

Galloway’s sentiments were echoed by Steven DeRouchie as he tried to visit his mother in Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.

“I drove on the 15th from New Jersey to see my mother. At that time, we were informed no, only the two children that were put on this special list were allowed to visit, regardless of the doctor’s orders or not,” he said.

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center has since loosened its visitation policies as of Monday.

The state allows for hospital policies to differ from hospital to hospital depending on a variety of factors including the patients health and wellbeing.

“It’s devastating to not be able to see your own family when their hurting, when their only in a hospital,” said Galloway.

Both Galloway and DeRouchie have reached out to state Senator Patty Ritchie about their concerns.

DeRouchie said that because of Ritchie’s call, he was given the opportunity to visit with his mother.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.