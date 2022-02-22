Janet LaBaff McCargar, 85, formerly of Potsdam

Janet LaBaff McCargar, age 85 of Syracuse, NY and formerly of Potsdam, NY passed away at the Crouse Irving Hospital in Syracuse on February 20, 2022 peacefully while surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Janet LaBaff McCargar, age 85 of Syracuse, NY and formerly of Potsdam, NY passed away at the Crouse Irving Hospital in Syracuse on February 20, 2022 peacefully while surrounded by her loving family. The family will receive friends may at the Garner Funeral Service on Thursday from 4-7pm. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 am at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Janet was born on June 10, 1936 in Potsdam, NY to the late Ernest and Dora Perry LaBaff Sr. She was a 1954 graduate of Potsdam Central High School. She had a marriage to Judson McCargar in 1955 which ended in divorce. She then was a homemaker raising her family. Her family, children and the Lord were her world. She loved playing scrabble, garage sales and was a huge New York Yankees fan.

Janet is survived by her daughters Mary Ann Elliott and her companion William Furdyn of Syracuse, NY and Marcy Poirier of North Bangor, NY; three sons Martin McCargar of Constable, NY, Michael McCargar and his companion Theresa Orange of Moira, NY, and Mark McCargar of Moira, NY; a brother Ernest LaBaff Jr. of Norwood, NY and a sister Arletha Ford of Lynchburg, VA and brother in law Fletcher Trimm and her loving grandchildren Kristie DeBeer, Kelly (Greg) DeBeer-Evans, Amanda Garcia, Josh, Benjamin and Ashley and Hunter McCargar and Michael, Missy, Abbagail and Kaleigh McCargar, Andre and Breyan Poirier, Melissa (Aaron) and Will Furdyn and several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by a brother Roy LaBaff, a sisters Dora Ann Trimm, sister in laws Shirley LaBaff and Gertie LaBaff and brother in law Kermit Ford.

Donations in Janet’s memory can be made to the Francis House @ 108 Michael’s Ave, Syracuse, NY 13208 or St. Judes’ Children Hospital @ 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

