March Classes at SLC Arts

SLC Arts invites the community to join them for various workshops and classes throughout the month of March, taught by local artisans and performers. The classes will be held in their new building, the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center, at 6 Raymond St. in Potsdam.

Event Schedule

The paid classes require pre-registration, which can be completed on the form below.

Open Mic

March 5th from 11am to 2pm Free

Adult Improv (18+) with Jenna Clute

March 11th from 5pm to 8pm

$30/participant or $10/audience member

Alcohol Inked Vase with Kris Rozelle

March15th 1pm to 3pm

$40/person

Sugar Scrub Making with Blue Lotus Aromatics & Wellness

March 15th from 6pm to 8pm

$40/person

Fiddle Workshop with Holland Goddard

March 19th from 1pm to 3pm

$10 to perform in fiddle sections OR jam session/$15 for both

Wire Wrapped Necklaces with Sandy Nestlerode-Hale

March 25th from 5pm to 7pm

$30/person

