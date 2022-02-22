March Classes at SLC Arts
Make the best of the Cold Weather - Learn! Create!
SLC Arts invites the community to join them for various workshops and classes throughout the month of March, taught by local artisans and performers. The classes will be held in their new building, the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center, at 6 Raymond St. in Potsdam.
Event Schedule
The paid classes require pre-registration, which can be completed on the form below.
Open Mic
March 5th from 11am to 2pm Free
Adult Improv (18+) with Jenna Clute
March 11th from 5pm to 8pm
$30/participant or $10/audience member
Alcohol Inked Vase with Kris Rozelle
March15th 1pm to 3pm
$40/person
Sugar Scrub Making with Blue Lotus Aromatics & Wellness
March 15th from 6pm to 8pm
$40/person
Fiddle Workshop with Holland Goddard
March 19th from 1pm to 3pm
$10 to perform in fiddle sections OR jam session/$15 for both
Wire Wrapped Necklaces with Sandy Nestlerode-Hale
March 25th from 5pm to 7pm
$30/person
