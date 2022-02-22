Mary Howland, 83, of Sandy Creek

Mary Howland passed away on February 19, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - Mary Howland passed away on February 19, 2022. She was 83 years old.

Daughter of the late Henry and Anna Florence, Mary was born on June 19, 1938 in Oswego. She graduated from Oswego High School and Oswego State University with an English degree. She went on to work at Corse Press in Sandy Creek, Blount Lumber Co. & TCG in Lacona and retired from Schoeller Technical papers in Pulaski. She was pre-deceased by her loving husband Roger and a sister Catherine Berlin.

She is survived by her 3 children Susan (Tom) Clark of Mexico, Stephen Howland (Liverpool) and John (Lisa) Howland of Sandy Creek. Grandchildren Sabrina Howland (Rochester) Alexander Howland (Sandy Creek) and Courtney Clark (Pulaski) with great granddaughter Lakelin and a sister Theresa Cutro from Oswego.

Mary and Roger were one of the founding members of NOCA Ambulance in Pulaski where they enjoyed volunteering their time. Mary enjoyed puzzles, shopping and collection coins. She also had a passion for traveling and was proud of her Polish and Canadian heritage. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to NOCA ambulance in Pulaski.

Arrangements are made by Summerville Funeral Home in Sandy Creek. There will be no calling hours. Services will be private. Online condolences may be shared at www.summervillefh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.