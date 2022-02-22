Millionaire launches bid for governor

JOHNSTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A millionaire businessman is seeking the Republican nod to run for governor.

Johnstown, N.Y. native Harry Wilson announced his candidacy Tuesday.

Fox News reports that he plans to spend $12 million of his own money for his campaign.

In a YouTube video announcing his candidacy, Wilson said he’s running “because I cannot sit by while New York is devastated by career politicians.”

Wilson is CEO of the MAEVA Group, an advisory firm and was appointed CEO of Genesis HealthCare last year.

He ran against state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli in 2010, narrowly losing the race.

Wilson said, if elected, he will rid the state budget of waste and repeal every tax increase passed during the Andrew Cuomo and Kathy Hochul administrations.

“Our state budget is loaded with waste,” he said in the video. “We will provide better services at a lower cost.”

Other Republicans running for governor are Congressmen Lee Zeldin, Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, and Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

