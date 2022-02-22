Poll: most NYers say the state should wait for data before lifting school mask mandate

LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Despite repeated criticism from Republicans aimed at Gov. Kathy Hochul over the state’s mask mandate in schools, a strong majority of New Yorkers agree with the Democrat’s plan to study data in early March before lifting it.

According to a Siena College poll released Tuesday, 58 percent of those surveyed agree with the governor, while 30 percent said the mandate should have been lifted by now, and 10 percent want it lifted at the end of this week’s mid-winter break.

Hochul announced earlier this month that the state would start collecting data from schools at the beginning of next week, analyze it, and make a decision about masks by March 4.

Republicans point to New Jersey and Connecticut, which have announced specific dates for lifting their mandates. Connecticut’s mandate is scheduled to end on February 28. New Jersey will end its mandate on March 7.

About two-thirds of households without children in school are in favor of waiting, while those with kids in school are about evenly split, the poll shows.

The survey shows there’s no clear consensus when it comes to an indoor mask mandate for everyone else.

Forty-five percent say it should still be in effect, 20 percent say February 10 was the right time to end it, and 31 percent said it should have ended earlier.

Here are more results from the poll:

- Most residents consider crime a serious problem in New York. Sixty percent say it’s very serious, while 31 percent say it’s somewhat serious. And about two-thirds say the 2019 bail reform law should be changed to allow judges to have more discretion to keep dangerous criminals off the streets.

- Hochul is still considered the favorite for governor among Democrats, with 46 percent favoring her over New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (17 percent) and Rep. Tom Suozzi (9 percent). More than a quarter are undecided.

- Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo remains unpopular by a 2:1 margin. Fifty-eight percent think he sexually harassed several women, 56 percent say he hasn’t been vindicated, and 80 percent say he did the right thing by resigning.

- By a 47-27% margin, voters say they believe Attorney General Letitia James, who says Cuomo is a “serial sexual harasser,” more than they believe Cuomo, who says the investigation against him was a “political hit job.”

- More than nine in 10 New Yorkers believe inflation is having at least a somewhat serious negative effect on the economy. Almost eight in 10 say it’s having a negative effect on their personal finances.

