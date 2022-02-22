Murder suspect in police custody at undisclosed location

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The man accused of murdering a SUNY Potsdam student is no longer in the St. Lawrence County Jail.

Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe confirmed that Michael Snow is in police custody at an undisclosed location.

He said several deputies are guarding the 31-year-old Massena man at any given time.

The sheriff declined to say where Snow is because he wants to ensure the safety of the suspect and the deputies.

Snow was arrested Saturday on second-degree murder charges following the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Elizabeth Howell near the SUNY Potsdam campus.

Potsdam village police said witnesses told them they heard three gun shots fired from a gray sedan.

During his arraignment, Snow was ordered held without bail in the county jail.

