Ogdensburg hopes sales tax deal encourages local shopping

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The city of Ogdensburg is set to collect a larger cut of local sales tax money beginning in March. City officials are hoping that will encourage people to buy local.

“Effective March 1st, the city of Ogdensburg will be collecting its own sales tax,” said Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie.

Jellie says that’s a big deal. The city will now collect half of local sales tax revenue spent within city limits.

The previous percentage was much lower, with a higher percentage going to St. Lawrence County.

Last week, city councillors unanimously accepted an offer from the county to split the pot. Now, Jellie is encouraging people to buy local.

“Come to the city, buy often, buy as much as you can here in the city of Ogdensburg more than ever. The local sales tax will be staying local,” he said.

We spoke with a couple of small business owners in the city, and they both think this new deal will bring more customers through their doors.

“I think the local people will see that and hopefully shop more in town,” said Nelson Charlton, owner of TCP Games Hobby Card Cafe.

“I believe they’ll shop more local now with everything that’s going on with the economy. If you shop local, I think it’s more inexpensive,” said Larry Wood, co-owner of Whit’s Thrift.

To be clear, there will not be a higher sales tax in the city. Jellie says the only difference is how business owners report their taxes.

He says they should be in touch with the Department of Taxation and Finance to sort everything out. Charlton says he hasn’t gone through the process yet.

“I will be looking into that very soon and I’m sure I’ll be prepared for it,” he said.

Jellie says he wants to the city to work towards getting a larger cut of local sales tax. But, for now, he’s happy it’s getting half of the sales tax revenue.

