Patricia Ann Billhardt, 58, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Patricia Ann Billhardt, 58, of Hough Road, sadly and suddenly passed away Sunday afternoon, February 20, 2022 at her home.

Patty was born on June 2, 1963 in Massena the daughter of Freddy D. and the late Theresa (Leggue) Love and was a graduate of Massena High School. On August 8, 1992, she married Scott H. Billhardt at the Grace United Methodist Church. Scott sadly predeceased her on June 10, 1995.

Patty worked for several years as a security guard with Securitus at General Motors until becoming disabled. She enjoyed the friendship and membership of TOPS and cherished the wonderful times she was able to be with her grandchildren.

Patty is survived by her sons, Matthew Love (Danielle Thomas) and Michael Love, all of Massena; her beloved grandchildren, Rhys and Liam Love and Rhevden Dickerson; her father, Freddy Love of Massena; her sister, Carol Love of Massena; her brother, Freddy Love Jr. of Massena; her loving dog, Benny; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her mother, Theresa on November 21, 2020.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however there will be no calling hours. She will be buried with her husband in Pine Grove Cemetery and a celebration of life will be held in the spring at a time to be announced.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

