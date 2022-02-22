Patricia E. ”Grandma Pat” Watson, 92, of Glenfield

Patricia E. “Grandma Pat” Watson, 92, of Otter Creek Road, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home. (Source: Funeral Home)

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Patricia E. “Grandma Pat” Watson, 92, of Otter Creek Road, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman officiating. Spring burial will be held in Old Glendale Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A luncheon at the 3 – G Fire Department will immediately follow the funeral service, all are welcome. Any food donations may be taken directly to the 3-G Fire Department on Saturday morning beginning at 9:30 a.m. Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Saturday, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the 3 – G Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 112, Glenfield, NY 13345.

She is survived by her children, Robert and Kristin Watson of Turin; Ronald W. Watson and his companion, Charlene “Charlie” Berrus of Lowville; Ricky and Kathie Watson of Brantingham; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Kaldowski of Brantingham; eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandsons; two brothers and their wives, Joseph and Margaret Levesque of Lowville; Louis and Pat Levesque on Honeoye, NY; two sisters-in-law, Sue Levesque and Lorene Lallier; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by two daughters, Rita A. Schmitt and Gail Watson; a sister, Marie Burnham; seven brothers, Charles Levesque, John Levesque, Richard Levesque, Claude Levesque; Paul Levesque, George Levesque, Thomas Levesque; and a half-brother Bernard Lallier.

Patricia was born on March 8, 1929 in Lyons Falls, NY, a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Julia Thiebeault Levesque. She attended Lyons Falls School and then worked at the phone company in Lowville as a switchboard operator. Pat also worked at Beaverite Products in Glenfield. During the 1960′s, she worked as a waitress, and did catering locally for weddings and banquets. After raising her children, Pat began babysitting for the neighborhood children, before and after school, for many years. A marriage to Charles W. Watson ended in divorce.

Pat was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Glenfield. She was a member of 3-G Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for more than 60 years. Pat enjoyed making and giving away baby blankets to friends and neighbors. She was well known for her delicious homemade donuts. Pat’s family was most important to her, and she loved children.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.