Police investigate death of Gouverneur man involved in bar fight

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The Gouverneur Police Department is investigating the death of man who was involved in a bar fight last week.

Officials said 39-year-old Andrew D. Johnston was found dead at his 18 Johnstown Street apartment approximately 12 hours after the fight.

According to police, Johnston was involved in a fight at the Serendipity Bar in Gouverneur at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 13.

Shortly after 1 p.m. that same day, police and rescue crews were called to Johnston’s apartment, where he was found dead.

According to police, an autopsy was performed, but the cause and manner of Johnston’s death are pending further investigation.

Village police are asking people with information about the bar fight to contact them at 315-287-2121.

Officials said they don’t believe there’s a threat to the public.

