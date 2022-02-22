Advertisement

Rain today, with a risk of flooding

Beth Hall has your wake up weather forecast.
By Beth Hall
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be mainly rainy and warm today, although some could see freezing rain later.

There’s a winter weather advisory for northern portions of St. Lawrence County from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday.

And the rain means there’s a risk of flooding. There’s a flood watch from 1 p.m. Tuesday until 7 p.m. Wednesday for much of the area, including Jefferson County, Lewis County, and southeastern St. Lawrence County.

Most of today’s rain will be in the afternoon. Some places will have highs in the 50s; parts of St. Lawrence County will have highs in the 30s.

Rain could mix with snow on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-20s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and in the low to mid-20s.

A winter storm is possible Thursday night into Friday.

Snow is likely Friday. Highs will be in the 20s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s.

It will be mostly cloudy Sunday. There’s a chance of snow and highs will be around 30.

Monday will be partly sunny with a small chance of snow. Highs will be in the upper teens.

