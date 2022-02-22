Advertisement

Richard A. Pulver, 75, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Richard A. Pulver, 75, passed away at home on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
Richard A. Pulver, 75, passed away at home on Saturday, February 19, 2022.(Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Richard A. Pulver, 75, passed away at home on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

As Richard requested, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Richard was born in Rhinebeck, NY on October 18, 1946, the son of Martin and Ethel (Zitz) Pulver Jr.

A man of many trades, Richard worked various jobs including as an iron worker, a butcher, carpenter, and cattle farmer.

He married Linda Cooney in Rhinebeck on August 19, 1972.

The couple lived in the Rhinebeck area until moving to the north country in 1990.

Richard was a rugged outdoorsman, enjoyed working in the fields, hunting, ice fishing, restoring old tractors, and spending time with friends especially his dogs.

He is survived by his wife Linda, his niece Sheri Cooney, and his nephew Thomas Cooney. Richard is predeceased by his parents, his stepfather Alvin Brooks, brother Martin “Bill” Pulver III, and sister Sharan Pulver.

Memorial donations in memory of Richard are encouraged to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 U.S. Hwy. 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gordon P. Hurlbert, 84, a Moon Township resident since August of 1973, passed away peacefully...
Gordon P. Hurlbert, 84, formerly of Watertown
Patricia E. “Grandma Pat” Watson, 92, of Otter Creek Road, passed away Sunday, February 20,...
Patricia E. ”Grandma Pat” Watson, 92, of Glenfield
Kenneth Benton Towne (Ken), 82, of Chaumont, passed away on Saturday, February 19th after a...
Kenneth Benton Towne (Ken), 82, of Chaumont
Candles
Sister Kateri Rose, 94, of Dexter

Obituaries

Mary Howland passed away on February 19, 2022.
Mary Howland, 83, of Sandy Creek
Investigation
Police investigate death of Gouverneur man involved in bar fight
Carol E. Thompson, 87, of Route 11, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Samaritan...
Carol E. Thompson, 87, of Sandy Creek
Patricia Ann Billhardt, 58, of Hough Road, sadly and suddenly passed away Sunday afternoon,...
Patricia Ann Billhardt, 58, of Massena
COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 PCR testing center opening in Massena
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
Stefanik, other House Republican leaders call Russia’s invasion ‘reprehensible’