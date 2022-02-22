Sackets Harbor grappler heading to states

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Among the Frontier League wrestlers heading to states this weekend is one wrestler who is a team of his own.

Kayleb Martin of Sackets Harbor will be competing in the 145-pound weight class for a school that doesn’t have a wrestling program.

The ninth grader made it to states by placing in the top three at sectionals.

Martin says his main goal was to go 500 this season, but the talented grappler has come on strong over the past few weeks and exceeded expectations.

