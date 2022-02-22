Sister Kateri Rose, 94, of Dexter

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Sister Kateri Rose died Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the Samaritan Keep Home at the age of 94.

She was born in Dexter, NY July 21, 1927, daughter of John Rose and Tressa Mary Favery.

Sister Kateri is a graduate of Hounsfield Central School, Dexter, NY. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph on December 8, 1946. She received the habit on August 1, 1947 and made Final Profession on August 8, 1953. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Marywood College, PA, a Masters of Science Degree from Buffalo State of NYS and Masters of Arts, LaSalle University, Philadelphia, PA. Sister Kateri also did graduate work at St. Michael’s University, Burlington, VT and at St. Paul University, Ottawa, Canada. She taught at Sacred Heart School, St. Patrick’s School, Immaculate Heart Central, Watertown, Champlain Academy, Port Henry, Holy Name, AuSable Forks, Augustinian Academy, Carthage, St. John’s School, Morristown, St. Joseph’s School, St. Mary’s School, Holy Family High School, Massena, St. James School, Gouverneur, Bishop Smith School, Malone, and Mater Dei College, Ogdensburg.

While at Mater Dei College, Sister Kateri taught courses in the Fine Arts, Religion, Business, English and Philosophy and was an instructor for the Mater Dei Campuses at Gouverneur and St. Regis Reservation. She taught evening courses at the Ogdensburg Correctional Facility. After many years at Mater Dei College, Sister Kateri was the Director of the Brownville, Dexter Religious Education Program.

Sister Kateri, an artist, displayed her own “One Woman Art Exhibits” which included oil and acrylic paintings and sculptures in the areas she worked. She loved to travel to such places as Russia and Rome for the beatification of Kateri Tekawitha.

Sister Kateri was an active member in the Altar and Rosary Society, Brownville/Dexter, Legion of Mary Immaculate Medal Praesidium, Sacred Heart Church, Watertown. .

Sister Kateri is survived by her sister-in-law Barbara Rose and nieces Barbara Bennett, Plattsburgh, NY, Elizabeth Brais, Liverpool, N.Y. Claire Thornhill, Asheville, NC,

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her brothers Oliver and John and her sister Agatha.

Funeral arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. Private waking hours and funeral Liturgy will be at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse Chapel.

Contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1425 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

