St. Lawrence University sees record-breaking application numbers

St. Lawrence University
St. Lawrence University(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence University says a record number of students wants to attend classes in the fall.

University officials say the pool of students for the fall is up 14 percent from last year.

They credit several initiatives, including reducing barriers to college entry like dropping its $60 application fee and reimagining a liberal arts education in the 21st Century.

The private institution has around 2,500 students on campus each semester.

