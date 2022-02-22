Stefanik, other House Republican leaders call Russia’s invasion ‘reprehensible’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Republican leadership in the House of Representatives is calling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “reprehensible.”

North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Republican Conference chairwoman, joined House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican Whip Steve Scalise, House Foreign Affairs Committee Lead Republican Michael McCaul, House Armed Services Committee Lead Republican Mike Rogers, and House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Mike Turner in issuing the following statement:

“Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch a renewed invasion of Ukraine is reprehensible.

“Sadly, President Biden consistently chose appeasement and his tough talk on Russia was never followed by strong action. Lethal aid was slow-walked, anti-air and anti-ship capabilities were never directly provided, pre-invasion sanctions proportionate to the aggression Putin had already committed were never imposed, and sanctions on Nord Stream 2 were waived.

“The U.S. and our allies must now make the Putin regime pay for this aggression. Congress should compel President Biden to take the tough steps his administration has opposed thus far, we must permanently end Nord Stream 2, implement secondary sanctions on Russian financial institutions, and impose crippling penalties on the industries which the Russian military relies on to make war. Moreover, as House Republicans have been saying for a year, President Biden must finally promote U.S. energy development and help the United States become Europe’s energy partner of choice.

“China, Iran, and North Korea are watching. They must see us respond firmly to this Russian aggression.

“We stand in complete solidarity with the innocent Ukrainian people and vow to continue to support them as they defend themselves from Putin’s unprovoked onslaught.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.