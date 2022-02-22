Advertisement

Stefanik, other House Republican leaders call Russia’s invasion ‘reprehensible’

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Republican leadership in the House of Representatives is calling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “reprehensible.”

North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Republican Conference chairwoman, joined House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican Whip Steve Scalise, House Foreign Affairs Committee Lead Republican Michael McCaul, House Armed Services Committee Lead Republican Mike Rogers, and House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Mike Turner in issuing the following statement:

“Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch a renewed invasion of Ukraine is reprehensible.

“Sadly, President Biden consistently chose appeasement and his tough talk on Russia was never followed by strong action. Lethal aid was slow-walked, anti-air and anti-ship capabilities were never directly provided, pre-invasion sanctions proportionate to the aggression Putin had already committed were never imposed, and sanctions on Nord Stream 2 were waived.

“The U.S. and our allies must now make the Putin regime pay for this aggression. Congress should compel President Biden to take the tough steps his administration has opposed thus far, we must permanently end Nord Stream 2, implement secondary sanctions on Russian financial institutions, and impose crippling penalties on the industries which the Russian military relies on to make war. Moreover, as House Republicans have been saying for a year, President Biden must finally promote U.S. energy development and help the United States become Europe’s energy partner of choice.

“China, Iran, and North Korea are watching. They must see us respond firmly to this Russian aggression.

“We stand in complete solidarity with the innocent Ukrainian people and vow to continue to support them as they defend themselves from Putin’s unprovoked onslaught.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This scene is from a video sent by a neighbor taken during the Saturday arrest of Michael Snow,...
Neighbors tell of dramatic end to fatal shooting manhunt
A college student was fatally shot Friday just off-campus at SUNY Potsdam.
Police: witnesses heard 3 shots fired from car, SUNY student fled before collapsing, search for gun underway
Michael J. Snow, 31, of Massena has been charged in fatal Potsdam shooting.
Suspect in custody in the fatal shooting of Elizabeth Howell
Fire destroyed a barn on DeKalb Kelly Road in the town of DeKalb
Firefighters battle 3 different blazes Sunday in St. Lawrence County
The gray Honda Civic Michael Snow is believed to have driven bearing NY registration KVE2731.
State Police are asking the public for information in the murder of Elizabeth Howell

Latest News

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 PCR testing center opening in Massena
St. Lawrence University
St. Lawrence University sees record-breaking application numbers
Scott Gray has announced he's running to replace Mark Walczyk in the state Assembly.
Gray formally launches bid for Assembly seat
Dr. Marianne DiMatteo
Children’s Home of Jefferson County names new executive director