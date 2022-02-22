Tomorrow’s Health: CBD for kids, antibiotics for babies & pandemic leisure activities

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Products containing CBD, a chemical compound found in marijuana and hemp, have become popular in recent years.

A new poll finds that while a majority of parents haven’t considered a CBD product for their child, three-quarters say it may be a good option when medications don’t work.

Most parents say a doctor’s prescription should be required.

Antibiotics for babies

New research finds treating babies with antibiotics in the first week of life is linked with a decrease in healthy bacteria that helps digest breast milk and promotes gut health.

The study published in nature communications also found an increase in antimicrobial resistance.

Pandemic leisure activities

Many people have turned to leisure activities in the pandemic like reading or spending time outdoors.

A new study from Oregon State University finds leisure activities can help lower the risk of depression and improve mental well-being.

Researchers surveyed about 500 people and found an increase in at-home activities like reading, writing, and video games, but a decrease in most physical and outdoor activities.

