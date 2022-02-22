Unexpected good luck helps custodian ‘clean up’

7 News reporter Emily Griffin shares a story about how luck can come in mysterious ways, as it did recently for an Evans Mills Primary custodian.

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Benjamin Franklin once said, “Diligence is the mother of good luck.”

And for 35 years, Jeff Paro has been a diligent custodian for the Indian River School District.

For every dollar he earned, he had to scrub, scour, and sweep.

But one Friday morning he was having some bad luck.

“I got up my normal time and did my normal stuff and I was out feeding the wild birds and I slipped on ice and fell and hurt myself,” he said. “I was about to call in sick. Finally, I said, well, it’s time to go to work. It’s just another day.”

Except it wasn’t just another day. Paro’s luck was about to turn around.

“I went down to the store, down to the White Caps in Depauville, and I got some chips and had some change left,” he said, “and the numbers were up on the Powerball, so I got some tickets and went back to my truck and put the tickets in my wallet. I see I had an old one in there, it’s tattered, so I went in and checked it. I stared at the machine and checked it four times.”

Evans Mills Primary custodian Jeff Paro had some unexpected good luck recently. (WWNY)

The old lotto ticket had been forgotten in his wallet since August. For six months, Paro had been carrying his luck around in his pocket. The machine lit up.

“How many times do you see the number 100,000? You know? “The chances of winning it is astronomical and the chances that I could’ve lost it in six months. I’m afraid to go outside this summer in a thunderstorm because I might get hit by lightning.”

Paro says he’ll stick around until the end of 2022, then he’ll retire and enjoy his winnings.

“I want to build a man den, I’m calling it. A garage so I can work on stuff. I’ll hopefully be sitting in my shop next January in my lounge chair, I’m gonna get a lounge chair for it, drinking my coffee and watching everyone go to work.”

Paro says he will miss seeing the kids and teachers, but he’s looking forward to retirement.

