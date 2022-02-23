Advertisement

10th Mountain Division Soldiers support suicide awareness with snowshoe hike

Nearly 100 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers strapped on snowshoes and ruck sacks Feb. 22...
Nearly 100 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers strapped on snowshoes and ruck sacks Feb. 22 for a 5.5-mile trail hike in support of suicide prevention.(Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It has been a message Fort Drum brass has been hitting hard lately: suicide prevention and awareness.

This week, 10th Mountain Division soldiers are doing a series of hikes in support of that message.

On Tuesday, 100 soldiers strapped with snowshoes and ruck sacks trekked 5-and-a-half miles from the Fort Drum Museum to the Black River Trail.

