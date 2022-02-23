10th Mountain Division Soldiers support suicide awareness with snowshoe hike
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It has been a message Fort Drum brass has been hitting hard lately: suicide prevention and awareness.
This week, 10th Mountain Division soldiers are doing a series of hikes in support of that message.
On Tuesday, 100 soldiers strapped with snowshoes and ruck sacks trekked 5-and-a-half miles from the Fort Drum Museum to the Black River Trail.
