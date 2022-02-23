4-H offers help preparing for livestock auction

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you plan to sell livestock at the Jefferson County Fair this year, it’s time to get start getting ready.

4-H member Katie Rastley and 4-H program manager Kathryn Ripstein talked about meetings to help prepare youth who want to sell livestock at the 4-H Livestock Auction at the fair.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This morning.

The auction will be Saturday, July 16 at the 4-H tent at the fair. It’s open to all youth in Jefferson County ages 5 and up.

If you don’t have one, 4-H staff can help you find an animal to raise.

The 4-H livestock readiness program can help youth raise their animals for the auction.

Meetings will be held every other Monday starting on February 28.

To register, contact Abigail Jantzi at aej48@cornell.edu or 315-788-8450, extension 278.

