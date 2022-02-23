5 people rescued from Lewis County home due to flooding

TOWN OF LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - Five people had to be rescued from their Lewis County home Wednesday morning due to rising waters from the Black River.

According to the Lewis County Department of Fire and Emergency Management, emergency crews were called to 7266 Martin Drive in the town of Leyden at around 6:20 a.m.

State Forest Rangers responded with their air boat to rescue 5 people, 3 dogs and one cat. Officials said everyone appeared to be in good health.

Emergency Management is reminding people to pay attention to water levels and weather reports for rising water.

“If you live in a potential flood zone, take precautions early and evacuate to an alternate location for your safety and the safety of first responders,” officials said.

