7 News sees surveillance video of bar fight that might have led to man’s death

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Gouverneur police are looking at surveillance video of a bar fight that might have led to the death of 39-year-old Andrew Johnston. He was found dead at his 18 Johnstown Street apartment approximately 12 hours after the altercation.

Serendipity Bar owner Scooter Wetmore allowed 7 News to see the surveillance footage from February 13.

It shows Johnston standing with a friend and another guy coming up to them. That man started talking and then threw a punch, hitting Johnston’s friend in the face.

Johnston reacted - pushing the third guy. But, Johnston ended up getting tackled to the floor.

Eventually, they were separated; the guy who threw the first punch was told to leave the bar while Johnston and his friend stayed and had another drink like nothing happened.

This incident has brought forward a message from the mayor.

“The death that may or may not be related to this altercation is tragic,” said Gouverneur Mayor Ron McDougall.

“Gouveneur is a small town, it’s a good town, we have a great culture, but things can happen anywhere and people should be aware of their surroundings and where they go,”

7 News spoke with Danylle Gerstel, a longtime partner of Johnston.

She says Johnston was working at a local Price Chopper and just received a promotion, looking to move closer to the Albany area, where she and their 3 kids live.

Now she justs wants to find some closure for their family.

“My kids just know that their father is gone; they don’t know why anyone would want to take their father from them for one and why we don’t know what is going on,” she said.

Gerstel says she learned that Johnston died of a lacerated spleen from a broken rib.

Police say an autopsy was performed, but the manner of Johnston’s death is pending investiagation.

Village police are asking people with information about the bar fight to contact them at 315-287-2121.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.