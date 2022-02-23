Boil-water notice lifted in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Residents of an Ogdensburg neighborhood no longer have to boil their water.

People who live on the 200 block of Williams Street and the 500 and 600 blocks of Lisbon Street were advised to boil their water Sunday because of a water main break.

City officials say the break caused low water pressure, which increases the chance of microbes getting into the system.

The notice was lifted Wednesday morning.

