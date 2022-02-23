Carol Ann Simser, 77, formerly of Carthage

Carol Ann Simser, 77, Burlington, NC, and formerly of Carthage, NY, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Alamance Regional Medical Center with her family at her side. (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Carol Ann Simser, 77, Burlington, NC, and formerly of Carthage, NY, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Alamance Regional Medical Center with her family at her side. She had been admitted the previous Thursday following a fall at her home.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Gary; two daughters and their spouses, Cassidy and Gary Mattimore of Potsdam; Crystal and Brandon Brewer of Burlington, NC; 8 grandchildren; two great granddaughters; an aunt, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a brother, Michael Forney.

Born June 3, 1944 in Carthage, a daughter of the late Kenna F. and Marion Tooker Forney, she was a graduate of Carthage Augustinian Academy, earned a degree in Business Education from SUNY Albany, and a Masters degree in Business Education from Syracuse University.

Carol taught at Catskill, Carthage, Copenhagen, Henderson, and Immaculate Heart Central Schools, Jefferson Community College, Jefferson Vocational-Technical Center, and Cape Vincent Correctional Facility. She also worked at Jefferson Concrete, Jeff Bottling Company, Fort Drum Contractors, and Jefferson County Farm Service Agency, retiring in 2005.

Carol was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Burlington, NC, where she was a member of the Respect Life Committee and weekly Rosary Society. She was a past member of Liferight Prolife Ministry, Our Lady of Joy Mercy Hospital rosary group, Jesus is Lord prayer group, and auxiliary member of the Sisters of the Precious Blood in Watertown along with St. Francis Solanus Daughters of Isabelle in Harrisville. Carol was also a long-time child sponsor through Unbound, an international nonprofit founded by lay Catholics.

She enjoyed relaxing at Lake Bonaparte, spending time in daily prayer, and visiting with family and friends.

At a further determined date in May, there will be a funeral mass at St. James Catholic Church, Carthage with burial at Hillside Cemetery, Natural Bridge.

Memorial contributions may be made to Augustinian Academy, 317 West St., Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.bezanillafh.com.

