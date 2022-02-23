Advertisement

Carol Ann Simser, 77, formerly of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Carol Ann Simser, 77, Burlington, NC, and formerly of Carthage, NY, passed away on Sunday,...
Carol Ann Simser, 77, Burlington, NC, and formerly of Carthage, NY, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Alamance Regional Medical Center with her family at her side.(Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Carol Ann Simser, 77, Burlington, NC, and formerly of Carthage, NY, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Alamance Regional Medical Center with her family at her side. She had been admitted the previous Thursday following a fall at her home.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Gary; two daughters and their spouses, Cassidy and Gary Mattimore of Potsdam; Crystal and Brandon Brewer of Burlington, NC; 8 grandchildren; two great granddaughters; an aunt, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a brother, Michael Forney.

Born June 3, 1944 in Carthage, a daughter of the late Kenna F. and Marion Tooker Forney, she was a graduate of Carthage Augustinian Academy, earned a degree in Business Education from SUNY Albany, and a Masters degree in Business Education from Syracuse University.

Carol taught at Catskill, Carthage, Copenhagen, Henderson, and Immaculate Heart Central Schools, Jefferson Community College, Jefferson Vocational-Technical Center, and Cape Vincent Correctional Facility. She also worked at Jefferson Concrete, Jeff Bottling Company, Fort Drum Contractors, and Jefferson County Farm Service Agency, retiring in 2005.

Carol was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Burlington, NC, where she was a member of the Respect Life Committee and weekly Rosary Society. She was a past member of Liferight Prolife Ministry, Our Lady of Joy Mercy Hospital rosary group, Jesus is Lord prayer group, and auxiliary member of the Sisters of the Precious Blood in Watertown along with St. Francis Solanus Daughters of Isabelle in Harrisville. Carol was also a long-time child sponsor through Unbound, an international nonprofit founded by lay Catholics.

She enjoyed relaxing at Lake Bonaparte, spending time in daily prayer, and visiting with family and friends.

At a further determined date in May, there will be a funeral mass at St. James Catholic Church, Carthage with burial at Hillside Cemetery, Natural Bridge.

Memorial contributions may be made to Augustinian Academy, 317 West St., Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.bezanillafh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

COVID-19 Deaths
2 more people die from COVID in tri-county area
Andrew Johnston
7 News sees surveillance video of bar fight that might have led to man’s death
Nearly 100 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers strapped on snowshoes and ruck sacks Feb. 22...
10th Mountain Division Soldiers support suicide awareness with snowshoe hike
Frederick A. Bennett of Massena, NY passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 20,...
Frederick A. Bennett of Massena
Fire extensively damaged the 10217 Tannery Lane home
Clothing drive planned after family loses home to fire

Obituaries

A Private Memorial Service for Eleanor A. (Chambers) James, age 79, of Heuvelton, NY, will be...
Eleanor A. (Chambers) James, age 79, of Heuvelton
Frances D. Stanley, 90, formerly of Watertown, died February 19, 2022 in the care of Hospice,...
Frances D. Stanley, 90, formerly of Watertown
Candles
Charles P. Minckler, 87, of Edwards
Tenant Tammy Higby has no running water in her unit at the Hotis Motel
Hotis Motel tenants have no running water, no place to go
File photo of overflow parking area eliminated by the Watertown city council Tuesday night.
Golf club owner ‘evaluating our options’ after council cuts parking area