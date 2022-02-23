Charles P. Minckler, 87, of Edwards

EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Charles P. Minckler, age 87, of Edwards, NY passed away on February 21, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

His burial will be private. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Charles was born on December 24, 1934 in Lyon Mountain, NY to the late William and Myrtle (Atkinson) Minckler. He was married to Regina “Jean” Carter. She passed away on June 21, 2012.

Charles was a life-long miner. He began his career mining iron ore in Lyon Mountain and then was employed by Gouverneur Talc Company from 1960 until becoming disabled in 1989. He was an avid deer and turkey hunter and loved fishing for bass and trout. He was the President of the 10-High Hunting Club in Cranberry Lake. He played and coached fast pitch softball with great success and enjoyed watching sports. Charlie was affectionally known as “Uncle Charlie” by all his friends.

Charles is survived by his children, Debra (Rickey) Bearor, Allen “Bum” Minckler, Gary Minckler, and Cathy (Alton) Bishop. He is also survived by a sister, Anne Hatfield, a brother in-law Dale J. Carter. He leaves behind 6 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Charles is predeceased by his parents, his wife, Jean, and siblings, Howard Minckler, Eleanor Stanton, Harold Minckler, Warren Minckler, Margie Stanton, William Minckler, Ronald Minckler, Donald Minckler, and Ross Minckler.

