Clothing drive planned after family loses home to fire

TOWN OF CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - The greater Croghan community is coming together to help a local family who lost their home to a fire.

It happened Tuesday at 10 p.m. along Tannery Lane near Belfort.

The Lewis County Department of Fire and Emergency Management says flames could be seen coming from the home. Croghan firefighters got help from Beaver Falls, New Bremen and Castorland.

The back of the home is where most of the damage is.

It’s owned by David and Cassandra Vancour. Their family got out okay, but 2 dogs died.

Now, the community is doing a clothing drive - asking people to drop off items for David and Casssandra and their 3 young boys.

Other donations will be accepted as well.

The drive is happening at the Croghan Fire Hall from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.

