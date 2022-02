WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will sweep through the region early tomorrow morning ushering in colder air. Expect rain tonight with temperatures in the 30′s and 40′s.

There is the risk of snow showers tomorrow. Temperatures will fall into the 20′s by the afternoon.

Thursday will be mainly sunny and cold with highs in the teens.

