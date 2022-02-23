Advertisement

Colossal cow presides over Lewis County dairy industry

Meet Lady Lewinda Milkzalot, the champion of Lewis County’s dairy industry.
By Emily Griffin
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve ever driven through Lowville, you’ve probably seen her: Lady Lewinda Milkzalot, the champion of Lewis County’s dairy industry.

“So, she is New York’s largest dairy cow,” Lowville Producers dairy store manager Lynn Cole said. “She is 10 feet high and 15 feet long. Her name, Lady Lewinda came from a naming contest. The ‘le’ stands for Lewis County, the ‘win’ stands for windmills and the ‘da’ stands for dairy.”

She watches over the co-op owned by local farmers and grabs the attention of passersby.

“She does make people stop and come into the store,” Cole said. “All year long they’re taking pictures with her. We dress her up to go along with the holidays, special occasions, stuff like that.”

Lowville’s superstar even has her own merchandise: t-shirts, postcards, stress balls, candies, pamphlets -- even soda bottles and tote bags.

But her best sellers? More than 75 flavors of cheese. All Lewinda-approved.

“The ag industry and dairy is what we’re really big with up here,” Cole said, “and she’s part of what Lewis County is known for.”

More than just a pretty face, the colossal cow is watching over the ag industry, one accessory at a time.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Johnston
Police investigate death of Gouverneur man involved in bar fight
Michael J. Snow
Murder suspect in police custody at undisclosed location
This scene is from a video sent by a neighbor taken during the Saturday arrest of Michael Snow,...
Neighbors tell of dramatic end to fatal shooting manhunt
A college student was fatally shot Friday just off-campus at SUNY Potsdam.
Police: witnesses heard 3 shots fired from car, SUNY student fled before collapsing, search for gun underway
Evans Mills Primary custodian Jeff Paro had some unexpected good luck recently.
Unexpected good luck helps custodian ‘clean up’

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Flood alert today, storm alert tomorrow night
The Watertown city council has designated a Ford 550 as the fire department's new rescue truck.
Watertown lawmakers talk rescue truck, Sewall’s Island, pools & baseball
Lady Lewinda Milkzalot
7-day forecast
Wednesday AM Weather