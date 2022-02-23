Advertisement

Crash shuts down portion of Route 11 in St. Lawrence County

A portion of Route 11 is closed to traffic due to a crash in the town of Gouverneur.
A portion of Route 11 is closed to traffic due to a crash in the town of Gouverneur.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Route 11 is closed to traffic due to a crash in the town of Gouverneur.

According to the state, the north and southbound lanes are shut down between Dodds Road and Bristol Road.

7 News had a crew on the scene.

Officials would not give any information, but a photo from the scene shows at least one vehicle was involved.

It appears to be an SUV or van with front-end damage. It’s off the side of the road.

Crash on Route 11 in the town of Gouverneur
Crash on Route 11 in the town of Gouverneur(WWNY)

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Johnston
Police investigate death of Gouverneur man involved in bar fight
Michael J. Snow
Murder suspect in police custody at undisclosed location
This scene is from a video sent by a neighbor taken during the Saturday arrest of Michael Snow,...
Neighbors tell of dramatic end to fatal shooting manhunt
A college student was fatally shot Friday just off-campus at SUNY Potsdam.
Police: witnesses heard 3 shots fired from car, SUNY student fled before collapsing, search for gun underway
Evans Mills Primary custodian Jeff Paro had some unexpected good luck recently.
Unexpected good luck helps custodian ‘clean up’

Latest News

Elizabeth Howell
SUNY Potsdam honors murdered student with musical remembrance
State police say 17-year-old Savannah Ostrom was last seen on February 12 at around 12:30 a.m....
Police seek public’s help in finding Jefferson County teen
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
WWNY
Public invited to virtual conversation with author