Crash shuts down portion of Route 11 in St. Lawrence County
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Route 11 is closed to traffic due to a crash in the town of Gouverneur.
According to the state, the north and southbound lanes are shut down between Dodds Road and Bristol Road.
7 News had a crew on the scene.
Officials would not give any information, but a photo from the scene shows at least one vehicle was involved.
It appears to be an SUV or van with front-end damage. It’s off the side of the road.
We’ll update this story when we get more information.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.