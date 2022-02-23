Crash shuts down portion of Route 11 in St. Lawrence County

TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Route 11 is closed to traffic due to a crash in the town of Gouverneur.

According to the state, the north and southbound lanes are shut down between Dodds Road and Bristol Road.

7 News had a crew on the scene.

Officials would not give any information, but a photo from the scene shows at least one vehicle was involved.

It appears to be an SUV or van with front-end damage. It’s off the side of the road.

Crash on Route 11 in the town of Gouverneur (WWNY)

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.