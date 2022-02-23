A Private Memorial Service for Eleanor A. (Chambers) James, age 79, of Heuvelton, NY, will be held at the convenience of the family. (Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A Private Memorial Service for Eleanor A. (Chambers) James, age 79, of Heuvelton, NY, will be held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 2:00PM, at the AMVETS in Heuvelton. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in the Spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. James passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, surrounded by her loving family.

Eleanor is survived by four sons, Lyle James and companion, Cassie Caldwell, of Heuvelton, NY, Robert James of Heuvelton, NY, Douglas James and his wife, Tina, of Lisbon, NY, and Gregory James of Heuvelton, NY; two sisters, Agnes Perry of Ogdensburg, NY, and Rosemary Simmons of Heuvelton, NY; a son-in-law, Rodney Chase of Heuvelton, NY; grandchildren, Rebecca Showen and her husband, Phillip, Cammie Bouchey and her husband, Lawrence, Andrea Lalonde and her husband, Ian, Alicia Duvall, Sandra McGregor, Robert James, Chrissy LaDue , Walter James, Chelsea James and Cody James; great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Eleanor is predeceased by a daughter, Barbara Chase; six brothers, Burton Chambers, Howard Chambers, Clifford Chambers, Leon Chambers, Richard (Dicky) Chambers, and Frederick Chambers; four sisters, Norma Brooks, Sharon Spicer, Gloria Mills, and Ida Cummings and several nieces and nephews. Eleanor was born on August 27, 1942, in Heuvelton, NY, the daughter of the late James E. and Annas (Redmond) Chambers. She attended Lisbon Central School and Heuvelton Central School. On October 8, 1959, at the Methodist Parsonage in Ogdensburg, NY, Eleanor married Walter Everette James with the Rev. George Dando officiating. He predeceased her on May 26, 1982. Eleanor worked for many years as a housekeeper and caregiver. Eleanor was an avid bowler, loved gardening, and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary #1997, Heuvelton Stomper Line Dance Team, and past parishioner of Cornerstone Wesleyan Church. Donations may be made in Eleanor’s memory to AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary #1997, 107 S State St, Heuvelton, NY 13654.

