Advertisement

Eleanor A. (Chambers) James, age 79, of Heuvelton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
A Private Memorial Service for Eleanor A. (Chambers) James, age 79, of Heuvelton, NY, will be...
A Private Memorial Service for Eleanor A. (Chambers) James, age 79, of Heuvelton, NY, will be held at the convenience of the family.(Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A Private Memorial Service for Eleanor A. (Chambers) James, age 79, of Heuvelton, NY, will be held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 2:00PM, at the AMVETS in Heuvelton. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in the Spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. James passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, surrounded by her loving family.

Eleanor is survived by four sons, Lyle James and companion, Cassie Caldwell, of Heuvelton, NY, Robert James of Heuvelton, NY, Douglas James and his wife, Tina, of Lisbon, NY, and Gregory James of Heuvelton, NY; two sisters, Agnes Perry of Ogdensburg, NY, and Rosemary Simmons of Heuvelton, NY; a son-in-law, Rodney Chase of Heuvelton, NY; grandchildren, Rebecca Showen and her husband, Phillip, Cammie Bouchey and her husband, Lawrence, Andrea Lalonde and her husband, Ian, Alicia Duvall, Sandra McGregor, Robert James, Chrissy LaDue , Walter James, Chelsea James and Cody James; great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Eleanor is predeceased by a daughter, Barbara Chase; six brothers, Burton Chambers, Howard Chambers, Clifford Chambers, Leon Chambers, Richard (Dicky) Chambers, and Frederick Chambers; four sisters, Norma Brooks, Sharon Spicer, Gloria Mills, and Ida Cummings and several nieces and nephews. Eleanor was born on August 27, 1942, in Heuvelton, NY, the daughter of the late James E. and Annas (Redmond) Chambers. She attended Lisbon Central School and Heuvelton Central School. On October 8, 1959, at the Methodist Parsonage in Ogdensburg, NY, Eleanor married Walter Everette James with the Rev. George Dando officiating. He predeceased her on May 26, 1982. Eleanor worked for many years as a housekeeper and caregiver. Eleanor was an avid bowler, loved gardening, and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary #1997, Heuvelton Stomper Line Dance Team, and past parishioner of Cornerstone Wesleyan Church. Donations may be made in Eleanor’s memory to AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary #1997, 107 S State St, Heuvelton, NY 13654.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

COVID-19 Deaths
2 more people die from COVID in tri-county area
Andrew Johnston
7 News sees surveillance video of bar fight that might have led to man’s death
Nearly 100 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers strapped on snowshoes and ruck sacks Feb. 22...
10th Mountain Division Soldiers support suicide awareness with snowshoe hike
Frederick A. Bennett of Massena, NY passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 20,...
Frederick A. Bennett of Massena
Fire extensively damaged the 10217 Tannery Lane home
Clothing drive planned after family loses home to fire

Obituaries

Carol Ann Simser, 77, Burlington, NC, and formerly of Carthage, NY, passed away on Sunday,...
Carol Ann Simser, 77, formerly of Carthage
Frances D. Stanley, 90, formerly of Watertown, died February 19, 2022 in the care of Hospice,...
Frances D. Stanley, 90, formerly of Watertown
Candles
Charles P. Minckler, 87, of Edwards
Tenant Tammy Higby has no running water in her unit at the Hotis Motel
Hotis Motel tenants have no running water, no place to go
File photo of overflow parking area eliminated by the Watertown city council Tuesday night.
Golf club owner ‘evaluating our options’ after council cuts parking area