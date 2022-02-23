Elizabeth (Beth) Mary Howell, 21, of Patterson

Elizabeth passed on February 18, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

PATTERSON, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth (Beth) Mary Howell, born on December 8, 2000.

At a young age you could tell she was a force and a happy child who grew into a talented woman with a bright smile and personality. She was an active member in her community, beginning with the Danbury Music Centre where she performed with all of their orchestras as well as dancing in their Nutcracker ballet.

She accomplished many things in her lifetime.

She was a Commanding Officer at Brewster High School’s chapter of NJROTC and captain of the Girls’ Varsity Swim Team her senior year. She had a kind, beautiful soul that touched the lives of everyone she met. Beth knew what she wanted out of life and went for it without hesitation. She loved SUNY Potsdam and was proud to perform with the Crane Symphony Orchestra and the Crane Chamber Orchestra. She studied diligently to achieve her goals of becoming a cellist and a music educator. She worked hard and it showed in the mesmerizing way she would perform.

She passed on February 18, 2022 and is survived by her bearded dragon Toby, her cat Zoe, parents Ann and Joe, and siblings Ben, Debbie, and Katie, as well as The Aunts, her Uncles and Grandmother.

In the wise words of Winnie the Pooh “You may be gone from my sight, but you are never gone from my heart.” Beth will forever live in her music and our memories.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Beth’s name to the Danbury Music Centre.

