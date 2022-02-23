Advertisement

Ferris won’t seek Assembly seat

Bobby Ferris
Bobby Ferris(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County lawmaker has decided not to run for the 116th Assembly District.

District 11 Legislator Bobby Ferris told 7 News last week he was considering throwing his hat in the ring, but wanted to give it some careful thought.

Ferris, a Republican, now tells us the commitment he’d have to give to the Assembly job would take too much time away from his family.

“I love my county and the people of the north country. However, I love my wife and family more and I’m not willing at this time to take that time from them,” he said.

Another Republican county legislator, Scott Gray, announced Tuesday that he’s running for the seat.

Republican businesswoman Susan Duffy of Lisbon announced her candidacy Sunday.

The seat is currently held by Mark Walczyk. He’s running to replace Patty Ritchie in the Senate. She’s retiring at the end of the year.

