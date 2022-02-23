Advertisement

Fire extensively damages Lewis County home

Fire Truck
Fire Truck(MGN / Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - A Croghan home was extensively damaged in a Tuesday night fire.

Lewis County dispatchers say the fire was called in around 10 p.m. by someone who lived there. The 10217 Tannery Lane Home is owned by David and Cassandra Vancour.

The caller told dispatchers that the house was filled with smoke and everyone had gotten out safely except for two dogs, who died in the fire.

Croghan firefighters arrived to see flames coming from the rear of the home, which sustained extensive damage.

The American Red Cross was called to help the family.

New Bremen, Beaver Falls, and Castorland firefighters were also at the scene.

The cause is under investigation.

