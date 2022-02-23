Flood alert today, storm alert tomorrow night

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day starts out warm, but it won’t stay that way.

Temperatures that started in the 40s will drop into the mid-20s by afternoon.

Lingering rain could change to snow as temperatures fall, but it will mostly be just cloudy.

Winds could gust to 38 miles per hour.

There’s a flood watch in effect until 7 p.m. for Lewis and Jefferson counties.

It gets cold overnight, with lows in the single digits.

Thursday will be chilly but nice, with sunny skies and highs in the low 20s.

But a winter storm is expected Thursday night through Friday.

A winter storm watch for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties starts at 10 p.m. Thursday. A watch for St. Lawrence County starts at 1 a.m. Friday. Both alerts end at 10 p.m. Friday.

Snow could accumulate 5 to 9 inches in most places, maybe a little more for others.

Friday’s highs will be in the low 20s.

It will be partly sunny and in the upper 20s on Saturday.

There’s a chance of snow Sunday. Highs will be around 30

Monday will be mostly sunny and 20.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and 30.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.