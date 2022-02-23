Advertisement

Ford recalls 330,000 Mustangs to fix rear camera problem

Dealers will replace the wiring of the rear camera in Ford Mustangs affected by the recall.
Dealers will replace the wiring of the rear camera in Ford Mustangs affected by the recall.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 330,000 Mustangs in the U.S. to fix backup camera displays that go blank or become distorted.

The recall covers cars from the 2015 to 2017 model years.

Documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators say the rear view camera wiring can become loose or damaged, causing the problem.

Dealers will repair the deck lid wiring harness possibly replace the camera.

Notices will be mailed to owners starting March 7. They’ll get another letter when parts are ready.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Johnston
Police investigate death of Gouverneur man involved in bar fight
Michael J. Snow
Murder suspect in police custody at undisclosed location
This scene is from a video sent by a neighbor taken during the Saturday arrest of Michael Snow,...
Neighbors tell of dramatic end to fatal shooting manhunt
A college student was fatally shot Friday just off-campus at SUNY Potsdam.
Police: witnesses heard 3 shots fired from car, SUNY student fled before collapsing, search for gun underway
Evans Mills Primary custodian Jeff Paro had some unexpected good luck recently.
Unexpected good luck helps custodian ‘clean up’

Latest News

A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Europe braces for further strife as Ukraine crisis escalates
Meet Lady Lewinda Milkzalot, the champion of Lewis County’s dairy industry.
Colossal cow presides over Lewis County dairy industry
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity against COVID?
All three ex-officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Officer...
Jury set to get case of 3 officers charged in George Floyd killing