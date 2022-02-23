Frances D. Stanley, 90, formerly of Watertown, died February 19, 2022 in the care of Hospice, surrounded by her daughters at her daughter’s home in Albany, New York. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Frances D. Stanley, 90, formerly of Watertown, died February 19, 2022 in the care of Hospice, surrounded by her daughters at her daughter’s home in Albany, New York.

Frances was born on August 25, 1931, in Watertown, a daughter of Dominick and Jennie Storino Tubolino. She graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy.

On October 19, 1963, she married Albert P. Stanley. Mr. Stanley died May 9, 1999.

Frances worked as an telephone operator at Camp Drum and later was a clerk for Sears Catalog Company from 1990 until her retirement in 1997. She was always a homemaker, a communicate of Saint Anthony’s Church, a world traveler and a 30 year plus Breast Cancer survivor. She enjoyed hosting, always with a pot of coffee on and working in the garden. She loved being surrounded by family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are three daughters, Dominica A. Rock, (Erin) Katy, TX, Michele M. Geary, (Nicholas) Albany, NY, Elisa M. Stanley, (Jason) Asheville, NC, eight grandchildren, Joseph, Gregory, Brandon, Daniel, Domenica, Martin, Jr., Alexander and Grace, six great grandchildren, Wyatt, Domenica, Tobias, Lily-Rose, Bennett and Sadie, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased in death, a daughter Jennifer C. Sanborn in 2020, a son-in-law, Nicholas Geary, brother, Angelo, three sisters, Philomena Zambetti, Anna Rima and Caroline Mulligan.

Calling hours will be Sunday February 27, 2022 from 2-4pm at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. a prayer service will be Monday at 9:15 at the funeral home, followed by a 10:00am funeral mass at Saint Anthony’s Church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Community Hospice of Albany,445 Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205 or American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10440 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 300, Columbia, MD 21044.

