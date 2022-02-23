Frederick A. Bennett of Massena, NY passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 20, 2022 surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Frederick A. Bennett of Massena, NY passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 20, 2022 surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews Street, Massena, NY. There will be no public calling hours. A memorial service will be held at Sacred Heart Church and followed with full military honors in St. Lawrence Cemetery, in Louisville, NY on June 17, 2022. The family welcomes friends and family to join the services and a picnic immediately following at Coles Creek State Park.

Fred was born in Massena, NY on June 17, 1929 the son of the late Frederick J. Bennett and Cecelia Chatelle. After graduation from Massena High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving his Country proudly during the Korean Conflict. Upon being honorably discharged, Fred married Gretchen Seamans on June 14, 1967 in Potsdam, NY. Fred started his working career at General Motors as a Cutter Grinder and retired after 30 years.

Fred is survived by his loving wife, Gretchen, his children: Frederick C. (Donna) Bennett of Massena, NY, Lisa (Michael) Leonardo of Syracuse, NY, Kimberly (John) Letner of Bloomington, IN, Kevin J. Layo (Fiancé Peggy Cruz) of Norfolk, NY, Corinne (Rich) Eakins of Jacksonville, FL, a daughter in-law Rose Layo. His grandchildren; Lindsay Letner (Brett Rude), Lucas and Logan Letner, Sully, Briana and Kevin T. Layo, Frederick R. Bennett, Amanda LaPage (Patrick Villano), Mallory Layo, Bryan McDonald, Andrew (Hannah) Belair, Aaron and Evan Belair, Asha Langton, Austin (Julie) Langton, Maria and Richard Leonardo, Luis Cruz. Great Grandchildren: Zoey, Eliza, Izabella Bennett, Jenna and Caleb LaPage, Madeline and Mason McDonald, Arthur Langton. Several nieces and nephews. His sister Ruth Wygant of Oswego, NY. Fred was predeceased by two brothers Charles and Joseph Bennett, son Robert J. Layo, and granddaughter Ashley McDonald.

Fred enjoyed playing softball and racquetball which he did until his 87th year. He loved having several horses, hunting and was an avid craftsman and fantastic wood carver. Fred was a member at Heart to Heart, the Massena American Legion and VFW. He was also a communicant of Sacred Heart Church. He loved to travel and camp. During his younger years, Fred coached Massena Little League teams for many years.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676, in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences, memories and pictures may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

