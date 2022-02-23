Advertisement

Frontier League sends large contingent to state wrestling tourney

Mel Busler wraps up his look at the Frontier League wrestlers heading to the state tournament.
By Mel Busler
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - After checking out the four wrestlers from Copenhagen and one from Sackets Harbor, we check out the rest of the Frontier League contingent heading to Albany for the New York state wrestling tournament later this week.

General Brown is sending three wrestlers to states: David O’Neil at 138 pounds, Nathan Snow at 152 pounds, and Nick Rogers at 285 pounds.

Beaver River is sending one wrestler to states: Trevor Waugh at 110 pounds.

Carthage is sending two wrestlers to Albany: Brogan Fielding at 126 pounds and Shay Sinitiere at 118 pounds.

Watertown is sending two wrestlers to states: Cain Roberts at 215 pounds and Jack Clough at 160 pounds.

Indian River has four wrestlers Albany bound this weekend: Tomah Gummow at 110 pounds, Alex Booth at 132 pounds, Manuel Gonzales at 138 pounds, and Gabe Lynch at 152 pounds.

Two wrestlers will be representing South Jefferson-Sandy Creek: Brock Frederick at 102 pounds and Aaron Briones at 145 pounds.

Two wrestlers from Lowville are ready for the challenge of states: Patrick Grimsey at 118 pounds and Sean Kelly at 174 pounds.

Along with the wrestlers from Copenhagen and Sackets Harbor, the Frontier League will be well represented at states.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Johnston
Police investigate death of Gouverneur man involved in bar fight
Michael J. Snow
Murder suspect in police custody at undisclosed location
This scene is from a video sent by a neighbor taken during the Saturday arrest of Michael Snow,...
Neighbors tell of dramatic end to fatal shooting manhunt
A college student was fatally shot Friday just off-campus at SUNY Potsdam.
Police: witnesses heard 3 shots fired from car, SUNY student fled before collapsing, search for gun underway
Evans Mills Primary custodian Jeff Paro had some unexpected good luck recently.
Unexpected good luck helps custodian ‘clean up’

Latest News

Nate Mashaw takes the ball coast to coast to score for Heuvelton in a boys' Section X semifinal...
Highlights & scores: postseason action on the hardwood
Frontier League sends large contingent to state wrestling tourney
Highlights & scores: busy on the hardwood
Kayleb Martin, right, Sackets Harbor's only wrestler, will be taking his talents to states.
Sackets Harbor grappler heading to states