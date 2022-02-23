Frontier League sends large contingent to state wrestling tourney

(WWNY) - After checking out the four wrestlers from Copenhagen and one from Sackets Harbor, we check out the rest of the Frontier League contingent heading to Albany for the New York state wrestling tournament later this week.

General Brown is sending three wrestlers to states: David O’Neil at 138 pounds, Nathan Snow at 152 pounds, and Nick Rogers at 285 pounds.

Beaver River is sending one wrestler to states: Trevor Waugh at 110 pounds.

Carthage is sending two wrestlers to Albany: Brogan Fielding at 126 pounds and Shay Sinitiere at 118 pounds.

Watertown is sending two wrestlers to states: Cain Roberts at 215 pounds and Jack Clough at 160 pounds.

Indian River has four wrestlers Albany bound this weekend: Tomah Gummow at 110 pounds, Alex Booth at 132 pounds, Manuel Gonzales at 138 pounds, and Gabe Lynch at 152 pounds.

Two wrestlers will be representing South Jefferson-Sandy Creek: Brock Frederick at 102 pounds and Aaron Briones at 145 pounds.

Two wrestlers from Lowville are ready for the challenge of states: Patrick Grimsey at 118 pounds and Sean Kelly at 174 pounds.

Along with the wrestlers from Copenhagen and Sackets Harbor, the Frontier League will be well represented at states.

