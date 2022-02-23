Advertisement

Gun show fundraiser canceled out of respect for murdered SUNY Potsdam student

The West Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department canceled its annual gun show fundraiser.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Out of respect for murdered SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell, her family and the community, the West Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department has canceled its annual gun show fundraiser.

The department announced the cancelation on its Facebook page.

The show was originally scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday.

Fire Chief Wayne Green told 7 News the department’s officers and members made the decision over the weekend after getting phone calls from SUNY Potsdam professors and other community members.

Chief Green says the show could be rescheduled.

Howell was shot last Friday near campus.

