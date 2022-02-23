Highlights & scores: postseason action on the hardwood

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Section III and Section X basketball dominated the local sports landscape Tuesday night.

Second-seed Indian River hosted New Hartford in girls’ Section III Class A quarterfinals.

In the first quarter, Adrien Lamora misses but gets her own rebound and connects. It’s Indian River by 2.

It’s Lamora with the drive to the tin for the bucket. Lady Warriors are up by 4.

McKenna House finishes the break as Indian River beats New Hartford 74-29.

In girls’ Section III Class D playoffs from Copenhagen, the top-seed Lady Golden Knights hosted New York Mills.

First quarter, it’s Samantha Stokely with the finish. Copenhagen is up 10.

Then it’s Aubree Smykla driving baseline for the hoop. Copenhagen is on top 12.

Charli Carroll hits down low and is fouled as Copenhagen wins 65-34.

On the boys’ side, it was a Class A quarterfinal contest at Watertown High as the Cyclones hosted Bishop Grimes.

First quarter, Seth Charlton hits the 3. Cyclones are in front 16-4.

Second quarter, Jack Adams beats the buzzer. Watertown is on top 20-8.

Joel Davis goes up strong inside, but Bishop Grimes nips Watertown 53-50.

In Lowville, the second-seeded Red Raiders hosted Marcellus.

Third quarter, Ryan Young goes up strong inside for the bucket.

Then it’s Dalton Myers for 3. Lowville is within 4.

Myers hits another 3 as Lowville beats Marcellus 49-42.

Up north, Heuvelton meets Harrisville in the boys’ Section X Class D semis.

Nolan Sullivan gets the Pirates on the board.

Back the other, way it’s Jed Crayford with the bucket.

Tanner Sullivan finishes with the spin move.

On the outlet, Nate Mashaw takes it coast to coast for the basket.

Luke Thornhill cleans the glass as Heuvelton beats Harrisville 55-40.

The other semi pitted Chateaugay against Tupper Lake.

Mike Corneau hits inside.

Brandon Leonard finishes the fast break, tying the game.

Eli Kulzer buries the jumper for 2 of his 10 points.

Walker Martin finisheds with 33 as Chateaugay wins 51-44.

In NJCAA Region 3 Division 3 quarters, Jefferson Community College hosted Fulton-Montgomery.

Emily Farrand lays in 2.

Josie Barton gets her own miss, hits, and is fouled.

It’s Barton for 2 more as JCC wins 66-52.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ Section III Class A basketball quarterfinal

Bishop Grimes 53, Watertown 50

Boys’ Section III Class B basketball quarterfinal

Lowville 49, Marcellus 42

Boys’ Section III Class D basketball quarterfinal

DeRuyter 69, Belleville Henderson 65

Boys’ Section X Class D basketball semifinals

Heuvelton 55, Harrisville 40

Chateaugay 51, Tupper Lake 44

Girls’ Section III Class A quarterfinal

Indian River 74, New Hartford 29

Girls’ Section III Class C quarterfinal

Cooperstown 43, Thousand Islands 25

Girls’ Section III Class D quarterfinals

Copenhagen 65, New York Mills 34

Immaculate Heart 54, Brookfield 42

Hamilton 54, Belleville Henderson 15

Men’s college basketball

SUNY Brockport 62, SUNY Potsdam 55

Skidmore 67, St. Lawrence 55

Women’s college basketball

Jefferson 66, Fulton-Montgomery 52

St. Lawrence 64, Skidmore 60 (OT)

Boys’ Section X Division 2 quarterfinals

OFA 6, Tupper Lake 1

St. Lawrence Central 3, Norwood-Norfolk 2

Islanders, Malone -- postponed

