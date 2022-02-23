Highlights & scores: postseason action on the hardwood
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Section III and Section X basketball dominated the local sports landscape Tuesday night.
Second-seed Indian River hosted New Hartford in girls’ Section III Class A quarterfinals.
In the first quarter, Adrien Lamora misses but gets her own rebound and connects. It’s Indian River by 2.
It’s Lamora with the drive to the tin for the bucket. Lady Warriors are up by 4.
McKenna House finishes the break as Indian River beats New Hartford 74-29.
In girls’ Section III Class D playoffs from Copenhagen, the top-seed Lady Golden Knights hosted New York Mills.
First quarter, it’s Samantha Stokely with the finish. Copenhagen is up 10.
Then it’s Aubree Smykla driving baseline for the hoop. Copenhagen is on top 12.
Charli Carroll hits down low and is fouled as Copenhagen wins 65-34.
On the boys’ side, it was a Class A quarterfinal contest at Watertown High as the Cyclones hosted Bishop Grimes.
First quarter, Seth Charlton hits the 3. Cyclones are in front 16-4.
Second quarter, Jack Adams beats the buzzer. Watertown is on top 20-8.
Joel Davis goes up strong inside, but Bishop Grimes nips Watertown 53-50.
In Lowville, the second-seeded Red Raiders hosted Marcellus.
Third quarter, Ryan Young goes up strong inside for the bucket.
Then it’s Dalton Myers for 3. Lowville is within 4.
Myers hits another 3 as Lowville beats Marcellus 49-42.
Up north, Heuvelton meets Harrisville in the boys’ Section X Class D semis.
Nolan Sullivan gets the Pirates on the board.
Back the other, way it’s Jed Crayford with the bucket.
Tanner Sullivan finishes with the spin move.
On the outlet, Nate Mashaw takes it coast to coast for the basket.
Luke Thornhill cleans the glass as Heuvelton beats Harrisville 55-40.
The other semi pitted Chateaugay against Tupper Lake.
Mike Corneau hits inside.
Brandon Leonard finishes the fast break, tying the game.
Eli Kulzer buries the jumper for 2 of his 10 points.
Walker Martin finisheds with 33 as Chateaugay wins 51-44.
In NJCAA Region 3 Division 3 quarters, Jefferson Community College hosted Fulton-Montgomery.
Emily Farrand lays in 2.
Josie Barton gets her own miss, hits, and is fouled.
It’s Barton for 2 more as JCC wins 66-52.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ Section III Class A basketball quarterfinal
Bishop Grimes 53, Watertown 50
Boys’ Section III Class B basketball quarterfinal
Lowville 49, Marcellus 42
Boys’ Section III Class D basketball quarterfinal
DeRuyter 69, Belleville Henderson 65
Boys’ Section X Class D basketball semifinals
Heuvelton 55, Harrisville 40
Chateaugay 51, Tupper Lake 44
Girls’ Section III Class A quarterfinal
Indian River 74, New Hartford 29
Girls’ Section III Class C quarterfinal
Cooperstown 43, Thousand Islands 25
Girls’ Section III Class D quarterfinals
Copenhagen 65, New York Mills 34
Immaculate Heart 54, Brookfield 42
Hamilton 54, Belleville Henderson 15
Men’s college basketball
SUNY Brockport 62, SUNY Potsdam 55
Skidmore 67, St. Lawrence 55
Women’s college basketball
Jefferson 66, Fulton-Montgomery 52
St. Lawrence 64, Skidmore 60 (OT)
Boys’ Section X Division 2 quarterfinals
OFA 6, Tupper Lake 1
St. Lawrence Central 3, Norwood-Norfolk 2
Islanders, Malone -- postponed
