Hotis Motel tenants have no running water, no place to go

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Imagine winter in the north country with no running water. That has been a harsh reality for about 20 tenants at a town of Pamelia motel for well over one week. And there’s more to the story - living conditions that can only be described as appalling.

The Hotis Motel has been in the news recently because of a major fire there on February 10. But for its current tenants, the day-to-day challenge is something most of us take for granted.

“It would be nice to have running water,” said tenant Tammy Higby.

There has been no water for about a week and a half. That’s the situation for about 20 tenants at the Hotis Motel - those remaining after fire destroyed one wing of the motel.

Tenants say they received no notice the water would be out; they believe it’s related to a broken water line. Higby took us through her unit, where she and another person have mattresses on the floor and a sink that doesn’t work.

The town has brought in portable toilets, and several agencies and acquaintances of the tenants have been bringing in bottled water.

So, how are tenants bathing and cooking?

“Basically just putting some store-bought water in the sink after warming it,” said Higby. “It is horrible, even though I adjust pretty well.”

Higby says the owner in Brooklyn disputes even owning the place. Town officials say they are not clear on who owns it. They say they have to give the owners a chance to fix the problems before they can condemn the hotel.

“I think the town should lean on the owner to make the repairs or at least pay for the repairs to be done. And if I were the town, I would tell the owner, you have no business in my town. You have a piece of land, and by the way, the taxes just went up,” said Higby.

The tenants are not social services clients; they pay their own rent, or are supposed to.

Several of them said there simply is nowhere else to go.

Jefferson County officials told 7 News it may take a couple of weeks to get the place condemned. Meanwhile, the county is developing a list of available apartments for the tenants.

