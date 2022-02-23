Advertisement

More than 1,000 flights already canceled this week

More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already...
More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already been canceled for Thursday.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A winter storm stretching across the country has airlines scratching plans to fly this week.

More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already been canceled for Thursday.

According to flightaware.com, American Airlines is taking the biggest hit.

The airline expects the storm to have a “significant impact on its operations.”

About a third of all American’s arrivals and departures at its headquarters in Dallas were canceled Wednesday.

Nearly a third of the airline’s departures are already canceled for Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Johnston
Police investigate death of Gouverneur man involved in bar fight
Michael J. Snow
Murder suspect in police custody at undisclosed location
This scene is from a video sent by a neighbor taken during the Saturday arrest of Michael Snow,...
Neighbors tell of dramatic end to fatal shooting manhunt
A college student was fatally shot Friday just off-campus at SUNY Potsdam.
Police: witnesses heard 3 shots fired from car, SUNY student fled before collapsing, search for gun underway
Evans Mills Primary custodian Jeff Paro had some unexpected good luck recently.
Unexpected good luck helps custodian ‘clean up’

Latest News

A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Ukrainian lawmakers approve nationwide state of emergency
Elizabeth Howell
SUNY Potsdam honors murdered student with musical remembrance
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
USPS gets final signoff to order new delivery vehicles
State police say 17-year-old Savannah Ostrom was last seen on February 12 at around 12:30 a.m....
Police seek public’s help in finding Jefferson County teen
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Pelosi: Putin assault on Ukraine is ‘attack on democracy’