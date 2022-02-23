Advertisement

Morning Checkup: Palliative Care

Morning Checkup: Palliative Care
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new service available at Samaritan’s Walker Center for Cancer Care.

It’s called palliative care and nurse practitioner Katherine Matas explained who it’s for during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

Palliative care focuses on controlling symptoms, relieving suffering, and providing support for patients with any serious illnesses, including cancer.

It starts with assessing a patient’s physical, psychological, social, and spiritual needs.

Patients who receive palliative care early may live longer and have better quality of life than if they did not receive palliative care or received it later.

You can find out more at samaritanhealth.com/palliative. You can also call 315-785-4673.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Johnston
Police investigate death of Gouverneur man involved in bar fight
Michael J. Snow
Murder suspect in police custody at undisclosed location
This scene is from a video sent by a neighbor taken during the Saturday arrest of Michael Snow,...
Neighbors tell of dramatic end to fatal shooting manhunt
A college student was fatally shot Friday just off-campus at SUNY Potsdam.
Police: witnesses heard 3 shots fired from car, SUNY student fled before collapsing, search for gun underway
Evans Mills Primary custodian Jeff Paro had some unexpected good luck recently.
Unexpected good luck helps custodian ‘clean up’

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Palliative Care
What to do about Eye Strain
Ask the Pharmacist - Heart Healthy Eating
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: CBD for kids, antibiotics for babies & pandemic leisure activities
Tomorrow's Health