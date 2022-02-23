Morning Checkup: Palliative Care

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new service available at Samaritan’s Walker Center for Cancer Care.

It’s called palliative care and nurse practitioner Katherine Matas explained who it’s for during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

Palliative care focuses on controlling symptoms, relieving suffering, and providing support for patients with any serious illnesses, including cancer.

It starts with assessing a patient’s physical, psychological, social, and spiritual needs.

Patients who receive palliative care early may live longer and have better quality of life than if they did not receive palliative care or received it later.

You can find out more at samaritanhealth.com/palliative. You can also call 315-785-4673.

